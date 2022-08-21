Real Madrid showed an improvement from their opening day win to beat Celta Vigo away from home and remain perfect in the new La Liga campaign.

Goals from Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr. and Federico Valverde gave Madrid a comfortable 4-1 win in their first game since confirmation of Casemiro’s departure to Manchester United.

With Modric in the midfield to pull the strings, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga looked much more comfortable after struggling in the first game and it was Tchouameni who set up David Alaba whose shot hit Renato Tapia’s arm resulting in a penalty.

Karim Benzema, the favourite for the Ballon D’Or, sent Agustin Marchesin the wrong way for his first goal of the season with 14 minutes on the clock.

Celta Vigo struck back almost immediately against Real Madrid through the ever-green Iago Aspas who dispatched the penalty kick resulting from an Eder Militao handball.

With the home crowd finding their voices, Modric unleashed an unstoppable curling strike from 20 yards out to give his side a crucial lead three minutes before the interval.

The 36-year-old then sent Vini jr through on goal who put the ball into the net to seal all three points before Valverde wrapped up the scoring.

The scoreline could have been even more emphatic for the visitors but substitute Eden Hazard, charitably given the responsibility by Benzema, had a late penalty saved.