Real Madrid on the cusp of regaining La Liga

Real Madrid are on the cusp of winning their first La Liga crown since the 2016/17 season.

Their 3-1 win against Osasuna away from home gave them a massive 17-point cushion ahead of the second-place Atletico Madrid with 5 games left in the season.

Karim Benzema having two penalties saved by goalkeeper Sergio Herrera was the only gloss off of another professional display.

An early goal from David Alaba put Madrid ahead before Ante Budimir equalized for the hosts just two minutes later.

Marco Asensio put the visitors back in front in a busy first half and Lucas Vazquez made sure of the win for Madrid with a goal deep into stoppage time.

Ancelotti made four changes to the team that beat Sevilla on Sunday.

Nacho Fernandez, Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio, and Rodrygo coming in.

Osasuna put the league leaders under some early pressure, but it was Alaba who put Madrid ahead in the 12th minute.

Ceballos found Benzema with a clever ball into the box, and the forward crossed for Alaba to finish at the second attempt.

Two minutes later, the home side leveled the playing field.

Chimy Avila’s cross deflected off Nacho to find Budimir waiting at the far post.

The Croatian forward had the ball in the net for a second time, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Asensio restored his side’s lead in the 45th minute. Eduardo Camavinga found Ceballos, and when his effort was saved, Asensio was on the spot to score his ninth league goal this campaign.

Madrid were awarded their first penalty of the night in the 52nd minute when Avila resorted to handling the ball after being beaten by Rodrygo but Benzema’s attempt was well saved by Herrera.

Seven minutes later when Rodrygo was fouled by Nacho Vidal in the box, Herrera denied Benzema again to prevent the Frenchman from adding to his best scoring season ever.

Madrid were unable to take a number of late chances before Vazquez gave them a two-goal cushion and a fourth league victory in a row.

Real moves to 78 points with five games left to play, 17 clear of Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona and Sevilla both in action on Thursday playing for second place.