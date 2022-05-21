Real Madrid ended their triumphic La Liga campaign with a draw against Real Betis at home.

With Madrid already confirmed as champions and fifth-placed Betis knowing they’ll miss out on a Champions League place, there was little to play for either side.

While the game was not a spectacular affair it was always going to be a memorable occasion at Madrid bid farewell to several players.

The relaxed environment was evident with Madrid receiving a guard of honor and returning the favor to Copa del Rey winners Betis before the kickoff.

Carlo Ancelotti still played the lineup close to the one he is likely to field for the Champions League final but the chances were few and far for either side.

Looking to move clear of Raul in second place on Madrid’s all-time scoring list, Karim Benzema was unable to take advantage of Madrid’s two best chances, coming in the first 10 and last 10 minutes.

Betis missed their best opportunity in the dying moments when veteran substitute Joaquin shot over from close range on his 600th LaLiga appearance.

Isco in his final outing at the Bernabeu before he leaves the club this summer got to play some minutes but Gareth Bale’s tenure in La Liga Madrid came to an end without an appearance.

Ancelotti suggested he could yet make a final appearance for the club in Paris.

Real Madrid finishes the LaLiga season with 86 points from 38 games, currently 13 points clear of Barcelona ahead of their rivals’ final game of the campaign.

Betis remain fifth in the standings on 65 points, having already qualified for next season’s Europa League by winning the Copa del Rey last month.