An untroubled Real Madrid easily brushed aside Liverpool to eliminate them from the Champions League while Napoli continued to surge in the competition with a second-leg win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Real Madrid dumps Liverpool from the Champions League:

With a 5-2 advantage in the bag, Real easily saw out the game against the Reds at home to reach the quarterfinals.

Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game as Madrid sealed a 6-2 aggregate win over two legs with Allison keeping things respectable for the visitors.

Both teams had several chances to score as each went on the offensive but it was the Frenchman who got on the scoresheet in the 78th minute from a Vinicius Jr assist.

Real now turns its attention to La Liga for an el classico against league leaders Barcelona while Jurgen Klopp’s side will look to resume its hunt for the champions league place in English Premier League.

Napoli vs Frankfurt:

Over in Naples in the night’s other contest, Victor Osimhen scored twice and Piotr Zieliński added a third from the penalty spot as the high-flying Napoli earned a 5-0 aggregate win over the Germans to reach their first-ever Champions League quarterfinal.

With the Serie A almost wrapped up, Luciano Spalletti’s side is a real contender for the crown this season.