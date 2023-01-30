Real Madrid dropped more ground to league leaders Barcelona after being held to a goalless draw at home by Real Sociedad.

Needing a win to cut Barcelona’s lead to three points yet again after their win over the weekend, Madrid failed to breach Álex Remiro’s goal despite laying siege to it with 20 shots and dominating every facet of the game.

The 27-year-old keeper was called into action after just seven minutes with Karim Benzema testing his reflexes with a close-range shot which became the theme of the day. Vinicus Jr, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde all missed their chances as a goal seemed to be around the corner but Remiro again denied Benzema and Rodrygo with stunning saves to keep the scoreline intact until the halftime whistle.

With Madrid’s levels dwindling, the visitors remained a threat on the break with Thibaut Courtois denying Takefusa Kubo in the 60th minute to keep things as is.

Vinicius had one last opportunity to salvage three points for Madrid but Remiro again saved his effort from a one-on-one to rescue a point for his side.

Barcelona, with 47 points from 18 games, now has a five-point cushion at the top with Real Madrid second with 42 points and Real Sociedad third with 39.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Osasuna the same gameday and now sits 4th with 34 points.