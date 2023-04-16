Real Madrid managed to break down Cadiz late in the match to secure a win and their faint hopes of retaining La Liga alive away from home.

Nacho and Marco Asensio scored once each to help their side to a 2-0 win which helps Madrid close the gap on leaders Barcelona to 10 points who have a game in hand.

Despite dominating the game from the start Carlo Ancelotti’s side found it difficult to get on the scoresheet thanks to a combination of wastefulness and an in-form David Gil in Cadiz’s goal.

Karim Benzema was guilty of missing two easy chances in the first half with Rodrgyo also going close for the visitors only to be denied by Gil time and time again.

Cadiz, meanwhile, could only offer up little threat of their own in the first stanza with defender Alfonso Espino leading a counterattack against Madrid before his shot bounced off Courtois’ left post.

Madrid eventually found a breakthrough in the 72nd minute when Nacho collected a pass from Aurelien Tchouameni and fired a long-range strike into the bottom left corner.

Asensio made sure of the three points just four minutes later by netting a strike from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

With their job in the league done, Madrid will look to see off Chelsea in the Champions League next.