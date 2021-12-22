Real Estate, thriving sector of Pakistan | By Adnan Mughal

Real Estate, thriving sector of Pakistan

MANY people confuse real estate with property. The main difference between property and real estate is that property includes both movable and immovable things while real estate only includes immovable property.

Personal assets can be tangible, such as cars, clothing, or other objects, or intangible, such as stocks, government bonds, or other investments.

On the other hand, real estate is inseparably linked to the ground, both physically and legally including all the rights of ownership, the right to possess, sell, lease and enjoy the land. Real estate can be residential, commercial and industrial.

The net worth of the Real Estate development sector is between 300 to 400 billion. As the government has removed restrictions from the sector, there is a strong intake of foreign investment in the industry.

Pakistan is a strategically and geographically important hub for the future economy. As a result, we see many different industries converge in Pakistan.

These include the real estate and construction sectors, transportation and logistics sectors, energy and power generation sectors, and agriculture.

China has reportedly invested more than $87 billion in the Pakistani economy, and this figure is expected to rise rapidly as time goes on.

Currently, many big companies from around the world are investing in the real estate sector of Pakistan, including a recent MoU worth US$ 3 billion investment from a Saudi Arabian firm in the sector.

It is the perfect time to invest in Pakistan, and the real estate business is prime for investment.

In addition to continuous growth and stability, the investment may become a great source of passive income with one of the highest rates of return in the world.

Whether it’s planning for retirement, saving for a college fund, or earning residual income, individuals need an investment strategy that fits the budget and needs.

Investing in real estate is the best option to have a regular cash flow in addition to increasing the value. As with any other sound investment policy, it is important to know where to invest. Any rapidly rising sector will have many (insert word for bad people.

Unscrupulous actors trying to defraud the potential investor, show him unbelievable deals and rate of return and lure the investor into a potentially bad, highly risky, or downright fraudulent deal.

Knowing the profile of the company, completed projects, financial status, and standing, the progress of current projects and growth potential is important before investing.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.