Pakistan has been facing great trouble after the Sri Lankan players were shot by terrorists in Lahore in 2009. This not only closed the doors of International Cricket permanently for Pakistan but also highly damaged its reputation. However, after a lot of struggle, especially by PCB Chairman, we have been partially successful in bring back Cricket to our soil. The Pakistani nation is known for loving cricket from their hearts.

No doubt, the atmosphere in the stadium is always overwhelming and enthusiastic. People bring food items with them to enjoy the match fully but it is painfully mentioned that despite seeing the signboards showing a message to keep the stadium clean, people still throw the wrappers all around giving a gesture of negligence. This practice is never witnessed in the stadiums of other countries. Real cricket lovers would never want to make their environment unclean. I hope the cricket loves are listening.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

