Real challenge for PM

Post-elections Imran Khan delivered his victory speech, where he talked about both domestic and foreign policy issues of Pakistan. He outlined the solution of Afghanistan quagmire through “negotiations”. The major bone of contention between India & Pakistan is the Kashmir issue for which he referred that both parties should negotiate to resolve this issue. He also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan all-weather friend China in making CPEC a success for Pakistan economy. On domestic front he promised some reforms in the existing infrastructures and refrained himself to keep protocols and luxuries, while being in office.

Now comes the real challenge for Imran Khan. It is the voice of a common Pakistani who stood in the long queues on election day, just to change the future of country and cast their vote to change and for a prosperous future of Pakistan. The overall voter turnout as identified by Elections Commission of Pakistan was 51 % which is a huge turn out if compared with previous elections, this can be considered as first victory of Imran Khan and his party PTI for giving a sense to the people of Pakistan and educating them about the power of vote.

Negating all the propaganda’s such as Army’s meddling, media censorship and political engineering, can we just stick to the real sensation of a general election where common masses make choice for their future leader. I think theoretically and practically election is the only process where a common person can make his desire for the future of his country, where a layman an illiterate a clergy or feudal stands equal and can make their choice. So for this we have to keep this propaganda tools a bit apart while appreciating and understanding the essence of democracy.

People of Pakistan have done their job and now it’s the time for Imran Khan to fulfil his due promises. If Imran Khan fulfil his promise he emerge as most powerful and potential leader and would be placed in the list of charismatic leaders list such as Erdagon of Turkey, Mahatir Mohamed of Malaysia and Franklin D Rossevelt of US who brought their countries economy from currency crisis, Jewish debts and soup kitchens to world’s leading economies of the world. People of Pakistan are quite mature and understand their values and right. The path for Mr Khan is quite perilous, because he has to act what he said to the general public.

NABEEL HUSSAIN

Via email

