Real Betis reach Copa del Rey Final

Manuel Pellegrini’s men will face Valencia in the final on the 23rd of April.

Betis dominated most of the match in front of a sold-out Benito Villamarin but failed to break the deadlock. Rayo Vallecano after being on the backfoot took the lead in the 80th minute to tie the aggregate score at 2-2.

Bebe thundered in a stunning freekick from 30 yards out into the top corner to keep his teams dream of reaching their first Spanish Cup alive as the match looked set to go to extra time.

Real Betis, however, were rewarded for their sublime effort in the dying stages of the contest.

Two minutes into added time the 40-year-old Joaquin produced a fine piece of skill near the left touchline and put Sergio Canales into space one-on-one with Rayo goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

The former Real Madrid midfielder nudged the ball towards the goal and Iglesias put it into the net to give Real Betis a deserved win.

Betis are looking to win their first Copa del Rey title since the 2004-2005 season.