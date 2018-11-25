Readymade garments of $809.704m exported in 4 months

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Readymade garments worth US$ 809.704 million exported during first four months of current financial year as compared to exports of US$ 804.543 million of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2018-19, garments exports form the country witnessed 0.63 percent growth as about 14,303 thousand dozens of the readymade garments exported as against the exports of 12,011 thousand dozens of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, exports of knitwear grew by 10.41 percent during the period under review as the country earned US$ 962.819 million by exporting about 39,880 thousand dozen of knitwear as compared the exports of 34,061 thousand dozen valuing US$ 872.015 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period from July-October, exports of bed wear grew by 2.10 percent as against the same period of last year and about 133,370 metric tons of bed were costing US$ 771.204 million exported.

The exports of the bed wear was recorded at 126,324 metric tons worth US$ 755.307 million in first four months of last financial year, the data reveled.

In first four months of current financial year, textile group exports from the country witnessed 0.41 percent growth as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year and textile products worth US$ 4.407 billion exported as compared the exports of US$ 4.389 billion of same period last year.

However, during the period under review, exports of raw cotton decreased by 71.54 percent, cotton yarn by 11.19 percent and cotton cloth by 0.25 percent respectively.

During the period under review, about 7,225 metric tons of raw cotton worth US$ 12.116 million as compared the 25,669 metric tons valuing of US$ 42.566 million of same period of last financial year.

In first four months of current financial year, exports of cotton yarn came down from 171,141 metric tons worth US$ 422.252 million to 140,286 metric tons of US$ 392.752 million during the period under review.

Whereas the exports of cotton cloth was recorded at 732,426 thousand square meters worth US$ 713.289 million as compared the 690,613 thousand square meters valuing US$ 715.083 million of same period of last year.

On month on month basis, the textile group exports decreased by 0.12 percent in October, 2018 as compared the same month of last year as textile products worth US$ 1.130 billion exported as compared the exports of US$ 1.132 billion of same month of last financial year.

