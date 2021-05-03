Ready to sit with govt for electoral reforms: Bilawal

Staff Reporter Karachi

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed readiness to sit with the government for electoral reforms but said no one takes government seriously.

Addressing a press conference flanked by other party leaders in Karachi on Monday, he said that it would be better if Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) carries out electoral reforms.

Bilawal said that his party has been working on election reforms and he did not want the rigging that took place in 2018 and earlier to happen again.

“We need to make reforms in this regard, for which we are ready, but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) can play a very important role in this regard,” he added.

PPP Chairman said that no one takes the PTI regime’s position seriously and sitting with the swindlers to stop the rigging seems strange.

The most important and fundamental point to prevent election rigging was the role of the Establishment in the elections and if this role persists then no matter how much legislation is enacted, the elections will remain controversial.

“Everyone saw that the Establishment had no active role in the NA-249 elections, so we want them to not only election in Karachi and therefore “we would want, not only that we do legislation but also build on the consensus that the there is no interference of the establishment in electoral politics.”

Addressing a question on the PML-N’s demand to hand over the NA-249 polling boxes to the army’s custody, he said that if the PML-N had any reservations on the by-poll results, then the relevant forums and methods were present for them to use

and called on it to look to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“Don’t appeal to the army, we don’t want that the PML-N has lost one seat so it is now appealing for the army to interfere in the electoral process.