Ready to sit with everyone for supremacy of Constitution: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday assured to sit with everyone for the supremacy of the Constitution but he was disappointed on the recent role played by the PPP, adding such circumstances would be difficult to hold consultations with PPP on interim government setup.

Informally talking to media persons, appearing before the accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said that suggestions to put names on the Exit Control List (ECL) are being given despite serving the country. I don’t have any concern with any state institution, he added.

He said that the purpose of filing supplementary reference against him is still unrevealed.

The former PM further asked why there was a need to bring change Balochistan assembly, adding that the nation has not accepted the verdict of his disqualification.

Talking on the current situation of the country, Sharif said there is a huge difference in 2013 and today’s economy.

He also lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and said that previously, he used to hold rallies at Minar-e-Pakistan but now he is gathering the people in small streets.

He was disappointed on the recent role played by the PPP and in such circumstances it would be difficult to hold consultations with PPP on interim government setup, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said that it was not him but PPP that violate the Charter of Democracy by entering into a NRO.

“Bilawal is wrong that PML-N stepped back from the Charter of Democracy instead it is PPP that took two steps back from its implementation,” he said.

Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif assured to sit with everyone for supremacy of the Constitution.

He said that the purpose of filing supplementary reference against him is still unrevealed.

On the other hand, accountability court has reserved verdict on exemption from hearing plea of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Avenfield reference.

The defence lawyer submitted new medical certificate of Kulsoom Nawaz along with his clients’ plea seeking exemption for seven days from March 26.

The appeal stated that Ali Aimal will appear in place of Nawaz while Jahangir Jadoon will be Maryam’s representative.

The medical report revealed that cancer has been found on the left side of Kulsoom Nawaz’s neck after which the doctors have suggested to go for radiotherapy. The doctors have stated that they want to meet Nawaz Sharif to consult regarding his wife’s health.

Orignally published by INP