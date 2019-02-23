Ready to retaliate; NSC warns India

Dr Muhammad Khan

IN the meeting of National Security Committee (NSC), a clear message was sent to India against any aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) or international border. Defence Forces of Pakistan were given the authority to retaliate any aggression from India without delay. The NSC meeting was convened under Prime Minister of Pakistan to discuss the Indian offensive gestures and allegations, following the suicide attack by a Kashmir youth in Pulwama District of Indian occupied Kashmir. The attack killed 44 Indian paramilitary forces, moving from Jammu to Srinagar to participate in military operation against the innocent Kashmiris, demanding their right of self-determination. This is very surprising that the attack on paramilitary forces took place in the IoK by an alleged Kashmiri boy, residing just a few kilometres from the place of attack and Indian Government and its media immediately started blaming Pakistan. In IoK, there is always a curfew like situation and nobody can move without permission of Indian security forces. The NSC of Pakistan also debated this aspect and reached over to conclusion that the Pulwama attack was planned and executed in IoK and there must be a plan behind it to divert the attention of international community which is criticizing India for the brutalities, its forces are pertaining in occupied areas.

The NSC, however, asked India to share the information and Pakistan will take action against anyone found involved from Pakistani soil. This indeed is a great gesture, which was reiterated by NSC after Prime Minister made an offer to India on February 18, 2019. But, Indian media its officials and above all its former Generals are found provoking the Modi-led Government to take action against Pakistan. This is height of immaturity and foolishness that attack took place in Indian occupied Kashmir and imprudent people are blaming Pakistan. This is height of stupidity or war hysteria in New Delhi that Indian media and its former Generals are found making war plans and options of attacking Pakistan as if Pakistan is a vassal state and India is its supra-state. India is forgetting that Pakistani armed forces are at height of their professionalism equipped with best armoury in the contemporary military system. Then, it stands at a very high pedestal of morality and successes, after winning a war against terrorism and extremism. Then, in case of any conflict, Pakistani nation is behind its armed forces, where as India is facing insurgency in almost nine states. Sikhs are all set for a war against India to avenge the killings at the hands of Indian security forces. In IOK every Kashmiri will retaliate the Indian offensive since they are already at war with brutal and immoral Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

Indeed, Indian Prime Minister and its hawks are likely to face a defeat in the coming elections, thus are creating a situation to provoke the masses against Pakistan for a victory in elections. It is not the first time that Indian Government is stage managing such dramas; rather it is being done in s successive series. Parliament attack-2001, Mumbai attack-2008, the Pathankot attack and Uri attack. All these were aimed at blaming Pakistan and creating a situation for war. Indian Generals initially follow the political leaders but later, visualize the ground realities and then advise their political bosses to defuse the tension, since India cannot afford a war with such a high profile defence forces of Pakistan. Indeed, in all these attacks, Indian leadership and its biggest democracy of the world has dared to kill its own citizens to defame its neighbours or else for strengthening anti-terrorist laws, again against its own people. According to Times of India, a former Under Secretary of Indian Home Ministry Mr R V S Mani, has revealed that, “the Indian government, Not Pakistan, was behind the Parliament Attack (13/12, 2001) and Mumbai Attack (26/11 2008).” The officer was categorical in his revelation that this was orchestrated by India to formulate and strengthen the counter-terrorism laws in India and to defame Pakistan. As per the Times of India, Mr Mani has submitted signed affidavits in the court claiming that a member of CBI-SIT probe team, Satish Verma, has told him that these attacks were set up “with the objective of strengthening the counter-terror legislation.” The unfortunate attacks on Indian financial capital Mumbai on November 26, 2008, had killed 167 innocent people, including Hemant Karkare; in-charge of Anti-terror Squad, who was conducting inquiry of terror attack committed by serving Indian Army officer, Colonel Prashad Srikant Purohit; arrested on the charges of attack on Malegaon Mosque bomb blast and Samjota Express.

Earlier, in the year 2000, India stage-managed a drama of killing 36 Sikhs in Indian Occupied Kashmir, on the eve of the visit of former US the President, Bill Clinton. Later investigation proved that the RAW was behind the killing of these Sikhs to defame Pakistan. In 2003, Hindu extremists of BJP and RSS burnt a number of compartments of a train carrying Hindu pilgrims in Gujarat and levelled the charges against Muslims, subsequently causing massacre of over 2900 innocent Muslims. Later on as a result of investigation, it was proved that this was an act of BJP and RSS to instigate Hindus against Muslims. Under the philosophy of Hindutva, RSS is all out to promote Hinduism in entire India with an Indian domination of its neighbours. Pakistan is the only hurdle in this unholy design of Hindutva, thus has to face the blame game and threats from New Delhi. Nevertheless, India will have think thousands times before embarking on any misadventure against a highly professional defence forces of Pakistan which are totally backed by its masses. Any military misadventure this will trigger disintegration of India, since RSS-led BJP has totally alienated the Indian masses with absolute poverty and backwardness.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

