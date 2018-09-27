Ready to go to jail during PM Imran’s term: Bilawal

Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said party leaders were imprisoned during Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf’s tenure and they are ready to go to prison during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s term.

“We served prison sentences during Zia and Musharraf’s time and are ready to do so in PM Imran’s term as well,” the PPP chairman said while speaking to the media outside the Parliament.

Lashing out at the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government, Bilawal said, “This is a selected government with a selected prime minister and selected ministers.”

Bilawal also criticised the mini budget presented by the PTI-led government and said it is unjust to the poor. “PTI vowed to make a common person’s life easier after coming into power but injustice has been done with the poor through the budget,” he said.

“The budget only benefits non-filers and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ATMs,” he claimed.

Further, stating that the PPP “completely rejects” the budget, Bilawal said, “The relief granted to non-filers matter is no less than a scandal.” “I thought Finance Minister Asad Umar will introduce a friendly budget but it only provided relief to non-filers and will increase unemployment,” he asserted.

Bilawal also regretted that the increase in gas and electricity prices is adversely affecting the poor. Stating that the government has no plan, Bilawal said, “The mini budget is a mini drama which is PTI’s habit as they keep saying they will do this and they will do that.” Shifting focus to PTI’s austerity drive, the PPP chairman said, “Pakistan is being laughed at owing the auction of PM House buffaloes and cars.”

Urging PM Imran to stay true to his claims, the PPP chairman said, “There is nothing new in this government’s tenure.” Further, taking a hit at the government’s foreign policy, Bilawal said, “Irresponsible statements were issued regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, there should have been direct talks with Beijing.” “The nation has even been apprised regarding what was achieved during PM Imran’s visit to Saudi Arabia,” he added.—INP

