‘Ready to Cook’ penalized over unhygienic conditions

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed a hefty fine on the famous food point named ‘Ready to Cook’ while carrying out a raid under its Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon in Allama Iqbal Town.

He said the authority took action against the eatery due to producing ready-to-cook ‘paratha’ and chicken products in the worst condition of hygiene and non-compliance with the authority’s instructions.

While the food business operator (FBO) also failed to meet the food safety standards and present the necessary record to the raiding team.

He further said complete Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) has already been shared with FBOs to run a food business in Punjab.

The use of substandard and unhygienic food causes health problems for consumers, he said.

DG PFA emphasized that people should prefer healthy and nutritious food instead of readymade products or fast food.

He said that the provincial food regulatory body had been strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food in Punjab.