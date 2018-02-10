Ready to regularize School health, Nutrition supervisor: Health Minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that health department is ready to regularize School health and Nutrition supervisor but for the regular job of grade 17, they will have to pass the NTS examination first.

He said that verdict of High court is already against them because the regular grade 17 job is not possible without passing competition exams. Minister said that the Department has full sympathy with the nutrition supervisor. He said that PSHD is ready to provide them more than one chances to pass N TS exams.

Khawaja Imran Nazir expressed these views in response of Protest of Health and Nutrition supervisors on Faisal Chowk Mall Road. Health Minister said that Protest on Faisal Chowk is a violation of the Lahore High Court decision.

He said that instead of blackmailing the Government through Protest they should focus on their preparation for competition Exams. Minister criticized that their protest creates traffic problems for citizen and department will not encourage these traditions. He said that school supervisors should prepare according to the syllabus designed by the Department, after passing the NTS examination, they will be regularized. He said that the health department has already sent a summary in this regard.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that no one is being unemployed in health department. He clarified that their jobs will continue on contract basis in case of failure of any candidate.