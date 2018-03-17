We always ask the question to ourselves that what the greatest pleasure of life is. If anybody asks this question, respond differently and acclaim aesthetic, intellectual or typical ethical pleasure as their specific choice. There is however no second opinion that the greatest pleasure of life comes from reading books, of course, good ones. Indeed, books bring immense joy, enlarge the frontiers of knowledge and widen the outlook of the reader. Reading brings the highest kind of pleasure. Simply for pleasure and amusement, food novels and books of imagination must have their place in everybody’s reading. It is healthy recreation to immerse ourselves in some absorbing story. If we read different kinds of book, they give us different types of pleasure. And there are numerous books to please and satisfy different readers. And also books are our everlasting friends. They stay with us during the whole life in babyhood we hear parents read us fairy tales. Reading is a nice means to relax distress after a hard day. However, books not only entertain us and provide valuable knowledge but they also sharpen our intellect, encourage imagination and enhance vocabulary. Everyone should read books because they are our best friends which guide us.

HOZAIRA

Turbat

