Reactivation of District Traffic Management Board to smoothen traffic flow

Commissioner of Karachi, Ejaz Ahmad Khan here on Friday ordered for immediate reactivation of District Traffic Management Board (DTMB) so as to streamline traffic flow and also bring to an end the haphazard parking registered across themetropolis.

The meeting also attended by deputy commissioners from all districts of Karachi alongwith representatives of Karachi Traffic Police, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and DMCs agreed that charged parking must also be streamlined in an organized manner by relevant civic agencies.

It was acknowledged that haphazard parking in Karachi has assumed a serious challenge for the traffic police departments and the consequent traffic jam were not only registered during rush hours but

during entire working hours in down town areas as well as around each and every commercial centre.

Karachi Commissioner warned that situation may turn further grim during forthcoming eid shopping spree, said KMC and DMCs must facilitate the drivers seeking parking in their respective jurisdiction ensuring that boards, inscribed with details of charges and hours, must be duly installed at all sites dedicated for parking,including road sides, service lanes and open plots.—APP

