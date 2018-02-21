Out-reach of Pak defence policy

Mirza Shahnawaz Agha

TANKS, missiles, guns, cannons, aircrafts, sea-crafts, road vehicles and a huge host of trained people make up for the defence of a country in this day and age. While all may be required, at the root of the requirement rests the surmountable ability of a force that can deter aggression and or neutralize it. More. The ability to find and produce the tools of deterrence is fundamental to this force and the focus for defence cannot be any one country it has to be the entire globe and beyond.

If I were to day-dream an ideal defence set-up I would first like to know what is to be defended followed by how it ought to be done with my available resources. I would also have to establish the cost of the endeavour plus the revenue stream that would fund it continually. It would, again be common sense that the undertaking has to be based upon a social contract which involves people, across the board, that need to be defended in the first place.

For a Nation State like Pakistan the containing of the defence of the country to the myopic out-reaches of the Army Act is foolhardy. The policy ought to come first and the Act later, to support the policy. We need to defend the ideology of the State and the people that subscribe to it. This makes it very interesting because the out-look of the policy has to go beyond weapons. The ideology does not restrict itself to territorial limits and nor does it support nationalism! The defence out-reach has to be the entire planet and beyond, plus it has to have a footprint that can aid any subscriber of the ideology, irrespective of nationality in the current political sense. The defence policy has to be based on ‘the protection of the ideology and its subscribers globally from all forms of aggression and oppression, respecting the territorial integrity of Nation States’. To make a statement of this like it becomes incumbent on the country to be independent for the invention and production of all tools for defence or when partially acquired, should be from allies without strings attached. The defence industry in human history has been and remains the harbinger of evolution in material hi-tech.

The world has seen that combustion and detonation are now technologies of the past and thermal, electrical, genetics and radiology have taken the front seat in the warfare tools for deterrence or for offensives. These require constant research and development backed by an industrial base in the country and manpower that is committed to staying ahead in the game. Of course this means a social contract that enables, all across the board involved with the activity of giving their best, for the sake of their own survival, to the institution of defence.

In the Pakistan context it takes us to another paradigm of legally defining the role of the armed forces as an essential institution of the State. The armed forces need to be the largest employer of manpower and the largest trainer of sundry skills on the one hand, and the largest hub of R&D with production facilities that keep it indigenously self-sufficient. All reservations from any quarters and international protocols that deter or restrict the evolution in material sciences have to be rescinded and declared anti-ideology.

This autarky cannot be without a revenue stream to support the independent activity, which must come from the State and not from acts of land grabbing and or as preferential and captive profit centres competing in the economy for trades that do not belong to defence production and management. Like, municipal developers and operators of clubs, banks, insurance companies, tourism sites, educational institutions and the transport industry are not domains of indulgence for the armed forces. They need to interface with these institutions including the diplomatic corps and the judiciary but without aspiring to wear these hats that do not fit right. Let the people work with them alongside and not for them in subservience.

If institutions of the State have to develop par excellence they must work together yet legally at an arms length. In economics there is no such thing as corruption. It is merit that is the energy that drives a social environment. Consequently each institution of the State must zero in on its trade with a defined objective to be the best in the activity. This is how cohesion and consensus is caused in governments and this is how unanimity of action, in place of confrontation, gets established to formally and legally establish the Establishment of the State. It is from this unanimity that stems patriotism and pride of belonging and performance. Once our ideology takes preference over the dichotomies of State management I see Pakistan as the true fort that can defend the agenda of Allah that establishes equity, equality, peace and parity amongst people within and the subscribers to the ideology the world over. It is time we displayed our mettle.

— The writer is an entrepreneur and author based in Karachi.

Related