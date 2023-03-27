Reach new heights for Pakistan with Zong 4G

Digital technology has revolutionized the world in countless ways, but perhaps the most significant impact has been on the youth of today. The digital age has opened doors to endless opportunities and possibilities, empowering Gen-Z to reach new heights and achieve their dreams like never before. With the help of digital connectivity, young people can now access information, acquire new skills, and connect with peers from anywhere in the world. Whether it’s through social media, e-learning, or remote work, digital technology has unlocked a world of potential for the youth.

In Pakistan, Zong 4G, the country’s largest telecom provider, is leading the charge to make the nation 100% digital. Their latest campaign, #ReachingHigherwithZong4G, showcases the power of connectivity as an enabler to fulfilling dreams and reaching new heights. The campaign centres around Pakistan Day and highlights the inspirational story of the protagonist, Sheroze Kashif, the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to conquer Mount Everest at the age of 19. Sheroze’s story represents the potential of Gen-Zong and its capabilities in the digital age.

Sheroze’s journey to conquer the world’s highest peaks was fraught with hurdles, challenges, and rejections. However, using the digital landscape that Zong 4G is actively striving to establish to his advantage, he was able to secure the funds to fuel his passion by selling his belongings, anything that would push his journey one step forward. Against all odds, he was able to arrive at his destination, but that was just the beginning. After summits the likes of K2, Mount Everest, and Manaslu, Sheroze set his eyes on the Nanga Parbat, where he lost his way and was stranded. Owing to the widespread digital enablement of today’s youth, an online movement was started dedicated to bringing Sheroze back home. Not too long afterwards, he was found and rescued.

Sheroze’s story is a testament to the power of digital enablement and the impact it can have on the lives of individuals. The campaign by Zong is a motivation for all Pakistanis to embrace digital enablement and uplift the stories of those who have succeeded against all odds.

With the widest network in the country, Zong 4G’s mission is to empower the country’s youth to reach new heights, fulfil their aspirations, and leave a lasting impact on the world. Let’s get digital, and together, we can make Pakistan a beacon of digital progress and success. #ReachingHigherwithZong4G