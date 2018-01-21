Re-visiting system of justice in Pakistan

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, forced to take suo motu notice over mal-governance in various spheres of public life in the country, has come to the belated conclusion that Pakistan’s judicial system required radical changes to address the woes of the teaming millions running from pillar to post haplessly to get justice. Indeed the archaic Colonial System of Justice in vogue in Pakistan, with radically changed ground realities requires overhauling to realise the Nation’s dream of affordable and speedy justice to its people. The Chief Justice reinforced his view by restating the colossal figures of backlog of cases pending in the courts across the country, which he attributed to an acute dearth of judges when seen in relation to the number of cases on each one’s plate. While this aspect of the problem attracts action by the Executive and reflects the apathy of successive governments, it is Parliament whose prime function it is to formulate laws for the Government to function. Sadly, the supreme institution of the country is seen indulging in anything but attending to direly needed legislation.

Sadly again, considering that the quality of legislators elected as representatives of the people is predominantly pedestrian in terms of their educational credentials, one fears that even if the sitting Government chose to pay heed, tabled a Resolution in the National Assembly and scrapped through it to form a Parliamentary Task Force, no tangible outcome of the exercise can be foreseen in the near future to formulate comprehensive Laws to address issues faced by the Islamic dispensation. It is therefore suggested that areas may be prioritised to realize the object of relieving the courts of the burden of the backlog. One has to respectfully disagree though with the assertion of the Chief Justice that the Judiciary was all clean and above board. It is not mere rhetoric though not the norm, that you may hire a judge instead of engaging a lawyer while this is also true that some lawyers work for judges in the lower Courts rather than their clients and sometimes settle cases between themselves.

But even before coming to the stage of a law Suit, had Pakistan’s police system been in order and effective, only genuine cases would seek relief from the Courts with trash getting filtered at the level of the Police. Unfortunately, the reverse is true of Pakistan where those entrusted with the sacred duty of protecting life, property and sanctity of the common man’s home are the very persons found abusing their powers and exploiting them. People dread going to the police against fraud, extortion, thefts or whatever, where they encounter scavengers and not saviours. What greater depth of moral turpitude symbolizes the force which thrives on registering fake FIRs for graft but refuses to register genuine ones unless bribed; even for handing over the dead as witnessed in the case of the minor’s body recovered from a garbage dump in Kasur recently.

But the other major fault line in Police performance is its reckless and indifferent prosecution when it comes to the court, where not so much for incompetence but by design and in collusion and subservience to the Provincial and Federal Administration, it drags its feet which invariably ends in acquittal of even confessing criminals. Yes! You need to hunt out and hang abductors, child rapists, target killers and saboteurs regardless of their affiliation or nationality. This is amongst the first Amendments the legislature needs to enact, followed by punitive action against the errant Police Force in whose custody and fake encounters, the Government adversaries and the hapless are eliminated without remorse.

A sizeable number of cases filed in the courts are to settle scores and are invariably false and foul which are at best discharged when discovered as such after protracted proceedings and pendency, whereas the person making false allegations or submitting spurious documents must be arrested on the spot and awarded at least 3 years in jail with a fine up to Rs 10 lac, without the affected Party having to file another case against the spurious complaint. This deterrence will straight away appreciably reduce the number of cases filed. Countless instances come to light where an accused pending trial is arrested and remains in custody or jail for years and released when eventually found not guilty, but not before they have served almost a life-term and lost their productive years, or exonerated by the Court sometimes after they have expired. While this is a tragic travesty of justice, the aggrieved must be compensated both by the State as well as the person implicating him falsely.

Since there are no libel laws against character assassination, the trend is increasingly becoming the norm in Pakistan where Parliamentarians in particular are seen having a field day spouting out whatever they wish against their opponents and state institutions alike even during pendency of a case in a court of law. You are liable to pay through your nose for libel if sued by the affected in the West, but in Pakistan culprits not only get away but tarnish personal image and reputation of individuals and Institutions with immunity. Unsubstantiated allegations may be awarded a penalty of at least 200 million Rupees payable to the aggrieved for libel.

In such a decaying society, the so-called liberals and protagonists of fundamental rights philosophise against capital punishment, whereas the only remedy to rising rate of crime anywhere in the World is exemplary deterrence; Saudi Arabia one reckons until today remains the lowest crime rate in a country where people face the guillotine even for crimes considered less culpable in others. If indeed civil liberties are to be ensured in Pakistan, the area to concentrate is child protection and one would like to see children below 13 years arrested on any charge to be kept in reformatories and not Jails, as a concrete step in that direction.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.