Re-structuring committee of PCCC proposes open auction of seed varieties

Islamabad

The Restructuring Committee of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) has proposed for auctioning its seed varieties through open competitive process in order to multiple the variety to enhance per-acre crop output in the country.

The meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of Federal Secretary Ministry of Commerce and Textile Industry Division and attended by the directors of different cotton research institutions across the country, discussed the challenges and impediments faced by the sector.

The committee also suggested for hiring a consultant to finalize the auction process and frame the details and asked the APTMA to share name of some consultant to develop the program. It may be recalled here that Ministry of Textile Industry had constituted a committee for the restructuring PCCC, in order to enhance the performance of the body.

The restructuring committee comprise four members of National Assembly including Chaudhry Asad-ur-Rahman, Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir, Sheikh Fayyaz-ud-din and Sajid Mehdi. Secretary Ministry of Textile Industry and two members of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) were also the members of restructuring committee. The meeting also called upon APTMA for actively contributing and providing financial resources to PCCC for active participation as well as as enhancing its out reach for development and research of cotton crop in the country.

The APTMA was also urged for reviewing its decision regarding non-payment of cess with their members and ensure payments of cess for smooth operation functioning of the committee to develop high yielding crop varieties for increasing domestic output of major cash crop.

The meeting also decided that the decisions taken in last two meetings for the restructuring would be incorporated in the final report for the PCCC Committee and consolidated report will be shared with the members of the committee.

The meeting also emphasis the PCCC for focusing on making cotton crop more profitable and competitive by exploring the possibility of wheat sowing in cotton by introducing agriculture economic and large scale planting techniques preferably mechanization. Meanwhile, Cotton Research Institute Multan was directed to prepare a concept note for the popularization the wheat sowing with cotton crop with in 15 days with consultation of other stakeholders .

It also stressed the need on technology transfer by activating the applied research and development departments as well as enhancing the outreach of services departments for marketing, he added. The committee, he said, directed to take appropriate measures for addressing the emerging issues in cotton crop including pest, diseases, soil, water and nutrition.—Agencies