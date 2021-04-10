Re-polling in NA-75 Daska today

Our Correspondent Daska/Lahore

Preparations have been completed to hold re-polling for the by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-75 Daska, today, (Saturday).

A close contest is on the cards between Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Nosheen Iftikhar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Ali Asjad Malhi in the by-election.

Meanwhile, The Election Commission of Pakistan has made it mandatory for presiding officers and assistant presiding officers to keep smart phones with them during NA-75 Daska by-election.

Meawhile, Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said that the people of Daska will once again choose the development, prosperity and bright future of Pakistan by voting for PML-N in the upcoming repolls.

He warned the government to refrain from using illegal tactics, saying that the citizens of Daska and every worker and supporter of PML-N will guard the vote.

A statement issued by the PML-N leader said that they would take action under criminal law against government officials involved in vote theft and rigging in the Daska by-election.

He said that the officers and staff in charge of the upcoming election should ensure transparency and protection of the people and their vote in accordance with the Constitution and the law.