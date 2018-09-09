Re-poll in PK 23 Shangla Today (Monday)

SHANGLA : Re poling on PK-23 Shangla will be held today (Monday) as results of the winner of PTI in the constituency in general polls were declared void due to low turnout of female voters.

According to Provincial Election Commission, the polling will begin at 8:00am and continue till 6:00pm without any break.

Thirteen candidates are in the run for the seat. Prominent among them are Shoukat Yousafzai of PTI, Muhammad Yaar of MMA, Umer Zada of ANP and Afsar-ul-Mulk of PPP. One hundred and thirty-five polling stations have been established across the constituency.

The results of polls in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency, where Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Shaukat Yousafzai had emerged as the winner, were declared void due to low turnout of female voters.

Earlier on September 04, Supreme Court upheld the decision of Election Commission for re-polling in PK-23 Shangla on 10th of this month.

Hearing the case in Islamabad, a three-member bench of the apex court rejected petition of Shaukat Yousafzai against verdict of the Commission.

It said that first class magistrate’s powers have been given to army officers and Pak Army will be deployed from 9th to 11th of this month in the constituency.

Only 3,500 out of 86,698 women cast votes in the constituency while the number of male voters was 66,000 out of 1,14,000 men resulting in a 34 per cent total turnout.