Lahore

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir said on Tuesday the re-emerging textile industry of Pakistan has an opportunity in the shape of ITMA 2019 to avail opportunities for transformation of the industry, adopting innovative and sustainable solutions across the value chain.

He was talking to a visiting delegation of ITMA Services, led by its Marketing Communications Department head Daphne Poon.

The ITMA is the world’s largest textile and garment technology exhibition, to be held in Barcelona, Spain on June 20-26, 2019.

The purpose of the visit was to call on the APTMA Punjab management to persuade the textile millers to attend the event.

Apart from showcasing the latest technology of textile industry right from spinning, weaving and processing to garmenting etc., the event would also provide knowledge and networking opportunity to the participants to understand and practise sustainable production initiatives including the challenges of the use of better cotton initiative and water and chemical management i.e. zero discharge of hazardous chemicals (ZDHC).

The event organizers have offered special package and facility for group participati9n in the ITMA 2019. Adil Bashir proposed the visiting delegation to introduce Pakistan as a re-emerging textile industry in the exhibition.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp