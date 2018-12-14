Re-awakening of Islamic finance in Somalia

Mogadishu

Somalia, the troubled land at the Horn of Africa with one of the most homogeneous Muslim populations in the world, is believed to benefit from the strong footprint Islamic finance is currently setting in East Africa. The country, which between 1991 and 2009 had no monetary system in place due to a collapse of the central bank and subsequently the entire banking system during the Somalian civil war, saw some return to customary and religious law in most regions in the past decade and with it a slow rebuilding of a Shariah-compliant banking system. Most of the drive comes from the Somali diaspora some of whose members are actively engaged in setting up Shariah-compliant banks or other financial service providers which has led to some progress for the industry. For example, Mogadishu-headquartered Amal Bank developed itself in the recovery years since 2009 into what it says is today a “modern Islamic bank” that offers “a wide range of financial products and services in retail, corporate, institutional, diaspora and microfinance banking.” The bank, formally launched in 1998 but basically non-operational for a decade since then, benefited greatly from the end of the civil war and today operates a total of around a dozen branches in the capital and three other larger cities in Somalia. Other banks in the country offering fully-fledged Islamic banking or at least Islamic windows include Salaam Somali Bank, Al Barakaat Bank of Somalia and Premier Bank, all headquartered in Mogadishu, as well as Dara-Salaam Bank in Hargeisa, the capital of the autonomous northern region of Somaliland.—Agencies

