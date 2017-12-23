Re-arrest of Aasiya Andrabi denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui and the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt have denounced the re-arrest of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi in the court premises.

Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar also condemned the puppet authorities for keeping family of Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, in dark about his whereabouts and termed it highly condemnable.

He said such brutal tactics cannot force the resistance leadership and activists to stay away from the just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Zafar Akbar Butt in his statement said that arrests, re-arrests and other such cheap tactics by the so-called authorities could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they would continue their struggle till complete success.—KMS