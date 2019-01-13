RDA will launch operation against encroachers

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would launch grand operation next week to remove encroachments in approved housing schemes, said Chairman RDA Muhammad Arif Abbasi while talking to APP here Sunday. He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to issue notices to the violators for removing encroachments on their own.

The authorities were instructed to check encroachments in approved private housing projects and take action in accordance with the law against the violators besides demolishing the temporary and permanent encroachments.

He said, the operation would be started from Sherpao Houing Scheme Rawalpindi. In order to facilitate the citizens, the RDA had uploaded complete list of approved, illegal and under process housing schemes on its official website, he added.

He said, the Layout Plans (LOPs) of different private housing projects were also being uploaded on the website so that those wanted to purchase plot in any housing scheme could verify availability of the plots.

The administration of the housing schemes had been directed to print NOC number on the files/forms of the plots else their offices would be sealed. The administrations of the housing schemes were directed not to violate the layout plans, Arif Abbasi said. He said the owners of illegal housing schemes had been directed to stop illegal advertisements and sale, purchase of the plots of their projects. —APP

