RDA uploading layout plans of housing schemes on website

Rawalpindi

In order to facilitate the citizens, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has started uploading approved Layout Plans of legal housing schemes on RDA’s official website said Director RDA, Jamshaid Aftab. Talking to APP he informed that out of total 31 housing societies approved in the jurisdiction of RDA, 21 has been uploaded while remaining are under process and would be uploaded soon.

It is a great facility for the citizens and now, they are able to check online location of the plots in an approved housing scheme even from foreign countries, he added. Earlier, RDA had launched operation to control illegal housing schemes and cases were sent to the Sub-Registrar and Assistant Commissioner for legal action, he replied to a question.

Jamshaid Aftab informed that on the directive of Director General RDA, the cases were sent to the authorities concerned to start formal legal action against illegal housing schemes. RDA was pursuing strict policy to control illegal housing schemes in its jurisdiction and letters were sent to all the departments concerned.—APP

