RDA to launch housing schemes for employees

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is planning to launch two government housing schemes, RDA city and RDA Orchard, Farm House scheme in the outskirts of the city for low-income employees. A housing scheme will offer plots in three different sizes ranging from three, five and seven marla plots while the second project, the agriculture farm house scheme, would have plots in two categories, the four and eight kanal sizes.

Talking to APP, Chairman RDA Muhammad Arif Abbasi said that they have advertised both the projects which would be built on a public-private partnership.

He informed that all-low income employees will be eligible to apply for the plots in the schemes.

He added that the project is part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s low-cost housing project under which some five million houses are to be built in the Country. This would be the first government society of the RDA which would be equipped with basic amenities such as water, electricity, sui gas, mosques, community centers, playgrounds and schools, he added.

To a question he informed that the area for the housing projects would be selected within 35 to 45 kilometers from Kutchery Chowk in Rawalpindi District. He said, the property owners having suitable land at Adiala Roard, Chakri Road, Chak Bali Road, Fateh Jang Road, Motorway, Kalar Syedan, Main G.T.Road, Murree Express Way, old Murree Road, Kotli Sattian Road and Mandra-Chakwal Road had been invited to collaborate with the civic body for the project.—APP

