RDA to launch anti-encroachment drive

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is finalizing arrangements to launch an anti-encroachment drive.

Chairing a meeting held here Tuesday on the directive of Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department to finalize arrangements for the operation, Director General (DG) RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat directed the authorities concerned to start anti-encroachment drive.

Rao Atif Raza, Director, Admn & Finance, Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning & Traffic Engineering, MP&TE, Ali Imran, Director Land Use and Building Control, LU&BC, Shuja Ali Director Architecture, Anwar Baran, Deputy Director Land Development, Muhammad Ejaz, Deputy Director, Estate Management, Shahzad Yousuf, Law Officer, Ghulam Abbas, Senior Magistrate and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The DG instructed the directors, senior Magistrate and Law officer to take strict action against encroachments under Punjab Development of Cities Act, 1976 without any fear or favour.

He directed to finalize arrangements for anti-encroachment operation during next three days and take action in accordance with the law to remove encroachments and land mafia within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

He said, notices should be issued first to the owners of encroachments and then conduct the operations.

The rules violators should be warned to remove encroachments otherwise strict action would be taken against them.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp