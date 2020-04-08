RDA to distribute ration bags among 1,000 deserving families

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) with the collaboration of Turkish Organization IHH and Helpline would distribute daily use items among 1,000 deserving families on April 9 (Thursday).

According to a spokesman, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that the main agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government was to improve people’s lives and social status. Earlier as Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries and their relationship was centuries old.