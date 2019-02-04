RDA starts uploading layout plans of legal housing schemes on website

Rawalpindi

In order to facilitate the citizens, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has started uploading approved layout plans of legal housing schemes on RDA’s official website said RDA Director Jamshaid Aftab.

Talking to APP he said that out of total 31 housing societies approved in the jurisdiction of RDA, 21 has been uploaded while remaining are under process and will be uploaded soon. It is a great facility for the citizens and now, they are able to check online location of the plots in an approved housing scheme even from foreign countries, he added. Earlier, RDA had launched operation to control illegal housing schemes and cases were sent to the Sub-Registrar and Assistant Commissioner for legal action, he replied to a question.

Jamshaid Aftab said that on the directive of RDA Director General the cases were sent to the authorities concerned to start formal legal action against illegal housing schemes.

RDA was pursuing strict policy to control illegal housing schemes in its jurisdiction and letters were sent to all the departments concerned including State Bank of Pakistan, District Collector Rawalpindi, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Police, utility service departments, DG PEMRA and advertising companies in an effort to save the citizens from any fraud, he added.

RDA had written letters to the departments concerned for taking appropriate actions against illegal housing schemes not following the set criteria.

He said that the status of the housing schemes was updated and all legal and illegal schemes were uploaded on RDA’s website. District administration was also urged to help RDA control illegal housing schemes, he added.

The utility services departments were requested not to provide utility services to illegal and unapproved housing schemes.

He advised the public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to select commercial or residential plots only in legal ones which have proper approval of layout plans and NOC from the authority. To a question he said, 42 housing schemes in Rawalpindi district are approved including seven in district council area, four in Murree tehsil area. General public is informed in their best interest to refrain from investing in illegal housing schemes in order to avoid possible losses/frauds and invest in legal housing schemes which have proper approval of layout plan and NOC from RDA.

To another question, he informed this scribe that RDA had also apprised the public through newspaper advertisements the status of the housing schemes, fall under its jurisdiction. The citizens can also check online details of all the housing schemes on RDA’s website, he added.—APP

