RDA seals six illegal shops

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed six shops illegally constructed in residential area of Mouza Kotha Kalan, High Court Road, Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP, RDA spokesman informed that on the directive of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) RDA Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, RDA’s Building Control Wing has accelerated its operation against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction including plazas/shops, schools and other illegal land use within the controlled area of RDA.

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Building Control personnel including Building Inspector conducted operation at High Court Road and sealed six shops including Rose Wood, Furniture Shop, Auto Parts and others.

Action in accordance with the law has taken against the owners of the properties namely Anjum Riaz and Muhammad Akram who violated the construction rules and erected a commercial building at residential plot.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said the DG of RDA has directed the Building Control Wing to take strict action against the rules violators.—APP