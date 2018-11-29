RDA seals site offices, demolishes illegal houses

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday sealed two site offices of illegal housing schemes namely Morgah Hills and Akbar Villas and also demolished two under construction houses in illegal housing scheme, Waddia Homes.

The RDA team in its operation, also dismantled the road and sewerage line of T&T extension at Mouza Morgah Defence Road Rawalpindi. According to Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA Jamshaid Aftab, the advertisements and development work of aforesaid housing schemes were illegal and unauthorized.

He said under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, notices were being issued to the owners of the illegal housing schemes. Director MP&TE advised the general public not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme which had been declared illegal by RDA.

He informed that RDA had requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend their services to the illegal housing schemes as they are not approved.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp