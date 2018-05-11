RDA seals illegal marriage hall

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed Taj Mahal Marquee at Adiala Road. According to RDA spokesman, the authority under its operation against illegal and unauthorized land use is conducting raids and taking action against the rules violators in accordance with the law.

He said, RDA Building Control Wing’s staff including Superintendent Building Control, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation and sealed the Marquee which was constructed illegally by the owner of the property Nasir Shehbaz without prior approval and No Objection Certificate violating the rules.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan informed that RDA on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi

Division/Director General RDA, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, the Building Control Wing is taking strict action against illegal and unauthorized construction and commercial activities.

The RDA has accelerated its operation against illegal commercial cum residential construction including of plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use within the controlled area of RDA.—APP