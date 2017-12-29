RDA seals, demolishes illegal constructions

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) sealed two illegal properties and demolished six illegal buildings in residential area of Sanghar Town, Mouza Gangal, Service Road, Rawalpindi.

According to spokesman, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, RDA Building Control’s team along with concerned Police station carried out operation against unauthorized / illegal buildings at Sanghar Town, Mouza Gangal, and sealed two illegal constructions and demolished 06 illegal buildings owned by Mr. Muhammad Aftab, Mubeen Sabir, Muhammad Anwar, Raja Sheraz, Aalam Zaib and Shaukatullah.

The owners of the properties constructed illegal buildings on violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007, Spokesman said.—APP