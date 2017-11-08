RDA seals under construction QJ Heights

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday sealed under construction QJ Heights being erected illegally in Safari Villas, Bahria Town, Phase-I.

According to RDA spokesman, the Building Control Wing conducted operation and sealed the unauthorized building.

On the directive of Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering, RDA’s Building Control Wing team under the supervision of Building Superintendent Nadeem Jamal and Building Surveyor conducted operation with the assistance of Police against illegal construction.—APP