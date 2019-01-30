RDA plans to build two housing schemes

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is planning to build two government housing schemes, RDA city and RDA Orchard, Farm House scheme in the outskirts of the city for low-income employees.

The housing scheme will offer plots in three different sizes ranging from three, five and seven marla plots while the second project, the agriculture farm house scheme would have plots in two categories, the four and eight kanal sizes.

Director General, RDA, Muhammad Hayat Lak confirmed that they have advertised both the projects. The projects will be built on a public-private partnership. Talking to APP a RDA officer informed that all-low income employees of the Water and Sanitation Agency, Parks and Horticulture Authority and the RDA will be eligible to apply for plots in the scheme.

He added that the project is part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s low-cost housing project under which some five million houses are to be built in the Country. This would be the first government society of the RDA which would be equipped with basic amenities such as water, electricity, sui gas, mosques, community centers, playgrounds and schools, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp