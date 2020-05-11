RDA officers directed to open one-window operation centre

Staff Reporter

The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has been directed to open one window operation centre with essential skeleton staff during the lock down period to facilitate the citizens.

Director General (DG), RDA Ammara Khan has directed the officers concerned to open the centre immediately and instructed the staff to adopt Standard Operating Procedures to prevent spread of coronavirus. According to RDA spokesman, the DG has taken the decision to provide relief to the consumers.

He added the one window operation centre is being opened following the instructions of Director General (DG) RDA to facilitate the citizens. The objective of the one window operation was to facilitate the RDA clients and save them from shuttling from office to another in the authority’s head office.