RDA to launch grand operation against illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would launch soon a grand operation against illegal housing schemes, RDA Director Jamshaid Aftab said.

Talking to APP he advised the public not to invest in illegal house schemes and select commercial or residential plots only in legal ones which have proper approval of layout plan and NOC from the authority.

He said, 43 housing schemes which fall under its jurisdiction and have obtained NOC from RDA, whereas 31 housing schemes are operating illegally without having NOC from RDA.

General public is informed in their best interest to refrain from investing in illegal housing schemes in order to avoid possible losses/frauds and invest in legal housing schemes which have proper approval of layout plan and NOC from RDA.

The director told that 31 housing schemes which have been marked illegal by RDA and general public cautioned to stay away from investing in the given housing schemes in order to avoid possible losses. The schemes included Jinnah Town, Airport Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gulshan-e- Ali, Janjua Town 1, Janjua Town 2, Janjua Town 3, Khyban-e-Millat, Rasool Town, National Town, Khyban-e-Quaid, T&T Housing Society, OGDC Town, Hamza Town, Sanghar Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Fazal Town phase 2, Gulberg Town, Lake Vista Residential (Rawal City), Pam City, Jabbar City, Usman Black, Jublee Town, Lawyers Town, Radio Colony, Federation of Employees Cooperate Housing Society, Samarzar Housing Project, Gulraiz Housing Scheme, Metro Homes, Babar Homes, Paras Villas and Alfalah Homes.

To a question he informed that the RDA has also apprised the public through newspaper advertisements the status of the housing schemes, fall under its jurisdiction. The citizens can also check online details of all the housing schemes on RDA’s website, he added.—APP