RDA issues notices to illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Friday directed the administrations of four illegal housing schemes including Abdullah City, Khanial Homes,New Iqra City and Almiraj Garden on Chakri Road to stop advertisements and development work else face strict action.

According to RDA spokesman, notices were issued to the rules violators under sections of Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

The administrations of the housing schemes were warned of strict action if the advertisements on electronic and print media are not stopped, he said adding, the site/booking offices of the illegal housing schemes would be sealed. FIRs would also be registered against the owners of illegal housing schemes, he added.

The authority had advised the public not to invest in any illegal/unauthorized Housing Scheme which had been declared illegal by RDA.

He informed that on the special directives of Director General, RDA, Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak, the Director MP&TE was taking action against illegal development/construction of the booking and site offices without any discrimination.

He said the citizens can check status of the housing schemes at RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk.—APP

