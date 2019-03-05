RDA issues notice to illegal housing scheme

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday issued notice to the Regent Farms, an illegal housing scheme directing the administration to stop advertisements and development work.

The notice was issued by Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA to the Regent Farms, Moza Chakra, Chakri Interchange Rawalpindi on the directive of Director General (DG) RDA, Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak.

The administration and owner of the housing scheme have been warned of strict action under Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules if the advertisements on electronic and print media were not stopped immediately. According to a RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the Authority was sealing the site/booking offices of the illegal housing schemes.

He said, FIRs would also be lodged in respective Police Station against the owners of illegal housing projects. RDA had also advised the general public not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme and check status of the schemes at RDA’s official website.

He informed that the DG had directed the Director MP&TE to take strict action against illegal development/construction of booking and site offices without any discrimination.—APP

