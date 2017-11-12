RDA issues notice to owner of illegal Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-3

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) directed Naeem Asmat, owner of Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-3, Rawalpindi to stop illegal advertisements and development.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan, RDA issued notice to owner of Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-3, Rawalpindi under section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 but owner didn’t comply. Subsequently second notice issued again under section and directed him to stop illegal advertisement / development.

The notice warned the owner that if the development work and advertisement not stopped immediately, RDA would seal the site office of the Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-1, 2 and 3. RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme and Buildings Project which status illegal declared by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their los-

ses.