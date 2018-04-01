RDA issues legal notice to illegal housing scheme, ‘Blue World City’

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) taking legal action against the illegal advertisement/marketing of the housing scheme namely “Blue World City” has issued notice to the sponsors of the illegal housing scheme.

Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Jamshaid Aftab said that vide their advertisements, they have planned to launch their scheme with Chinese partnership on April 01, 2018.

The sponsors of the subject housing scheme invited applications from general public for registration of memberships / sale of plots in the scheme.

Whereas, the scheme has not been got approved from RDA as per law meaning thereby that status of the scheme is “illegal”.

RDA has warned all and sundry that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching of the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc. within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects through advertisement agencies, private limited companies, civil proprietorships, etc. is illegal.

Therefore, RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in the housing scheme namely “Blue World City” since its status is illegal.

Moreover, the sponsors of the “Blue World City” are also warned to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved / illegal housing scheme and should contact RDA for getting NOC / approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division / Director General (DG) RDA, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.—INP

