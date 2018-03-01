RDA issues final warning to illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued final warning notices to 31 housing schemes declared illegal as Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General RDA, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary had directed the RDA to start action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes.

RDA had advised the citizens to invest in 43 registered housing schemes, issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Authority and approved.

Talking to APP, RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan said, no NOC case of any society was pending for approval. A grand operation against illegal housing schemes would be launched soon, the Commissioner said. Talking to APP, he said, the officers concerned had been directed to plan the operation so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against the rules violators.

He advised the public not to invest in illegal house schemes and select commercial or residential plots only in legal ones which had proper approval of layout plan and NOC from the authority.

The citizens could also check online details of all the housing schemes on RDA’s website, he added.—APP