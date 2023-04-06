RDA demolishes site offices of 4 illegal housing schemes

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday demolished the site offices of four illegal housing schemes, sources at the development authority revealed. According to the details, the enforcement squad of RDA in an operation against four illegal housing schemes namely Century Town situated, mouzaBagga Sheikh, BaggaMiana and BaggaSangral, Countryside Farms, mouzaRatiya, High Capital City, mouza Losar and Shaheen Gardens, mouzaTakhatPari, Rawat demolished site offices, boundary walls, roads, footpaths, guard rooms and main gates.

He said that the Enforcement Squad was taking strict action against illegal housing schemes. Notices were also issued to the owners of the illegal housing schemes, he added.

The enforcement squad including Incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Superintendent Scheme and others took action in accordance with the law against illegal housing schemes. The spokesman said that the DG had advised the general public not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and check status of the housing projects before investment at RDA’s official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He said the DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict actions against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes without any discrimination.

The RDA had also requested the departments concerned including Islamabad Electric Supply Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and PTCL not to extend their services to illegal housing schemes, he added.

Meanwhile, the RDA would hold a public hearing for the finalization of the Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Site Development Zone on April 10 in the office of Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan.

According to the RDA spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, Mott McDonald Pakistan Company’s team, Deputy Director of District Office Environment, the Deputy Director of Agriculture Department, the Director of Admin and Finance RDA and the Deputy Director Planning RDA would participate in the public hearing.