RDA demolishes illegally constructed house in Civil Lines Housing Scheme

Rawalpindi

The enforcement cell of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) demolished an illegally constructed house here on Tuesday.

In line with directives of Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Hayat Lak, the enforcement cell of the authority conducted operation against illegal encroachments in Civil Lines Housing Scheme.

During operation, it demolished a home which was unauthorized/illegally constructed by owner of the property Ms. Rahmat Bibi in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 by and also demolished grills.

Director Land Development & Estate Management (LD&EM) Kinza Murtaza, Scheme Inchage Akhtar Hussain Shah and Estate Management Wing’s staff conducted the operation with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police station.

DG RDA Muhammad Hayat Lak has issued directions to take strict action against encroachments without any fear and favour.

Following the directives of DG RDA, Estate Management Wing RDA was actively conducting operations against illegal land use and encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.—INP

