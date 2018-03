RDA demolishes illegal under construction shops on Adyala road

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) demolished four illegal under construction shops beside Property office of Punjab government Servant Society in Mouza Kalyal, Adyala Road here on Wednesday.

According to Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) spokesman, Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said that Building Control staff with the assistance of concerned Police Station carried out operation in Mouza Kalyal, Adyala Road and demolished four unauthorised / illegal under construction buildings.

Following directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/ Director General (DG) RDA Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal / unauthorized commercial cum residential construction in the city.—APP